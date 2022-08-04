Coinbase Stock Soars as Crypto Exchange Forms Partnership With BlackRock

Text size





BlackRock is partnering with Coinbase to offer Bitcoin trading services.

Michael Nagle/Bloomberg





BlackRock



is partnering with

Coinbase Global



to offer



Bitcoin

trading services to institutional clients, representing a push into cryptocurrencies for the world’s largest asset manager and a ringing endorsement for the embattled crypto exchange.

Institutional investors who use

BlackRock

’s

Aladdin investment management platform and are clients of Coinbase will now be able to directly access crypto trading, prime brokerage, and custody services through Coinbase’s institutional arm, Prime. The digital asset trading tie-up will initially be limited to Bitcoin.