Coinbase Stock Extends Slide, Set For Record Low, Amid FTX Collapse

Coinbase Global  (COIN) – Get Free Report shares are set to open at their lowest levels on record Monday as the impact of FTX’s multi-billion bankruptcy continues to echo through cryptocurrency markets around the world.

FTX, the bankrupt crypto exchange once run by Sam Bankman-Fried, owes its top 50 creditors more than $3 billion, court papers indicated this weekend, with new administrator John J. Ray planning to launch a “strategic review” of the various businesses in order to determine which can be salvaged, or possibly sold, and which can be restructured.