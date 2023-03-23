Coinbase, First Republic, Chewy, KB Home, and More Stock Market Movers

Text size





Stock futures were rising Thursday, a day after equities fell sharply following an expected interest-rate increase of a quarter-point by the Federal Reserve and after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers she wasn’t considering expanding deposit insurance for banks.

These stocks were poised to make moves Thursday:

Coinbase



(COIN) was falling 10.8% in premarket trading after saying it received a “Wells Notice” from the Securities and Exchange Commission, which warned that the agency’s staff had made a preliminary determination to recommend an enforcement action against the crypto exchange.

In a securities filing, Coinbase said that based on conversations with the agency it believes the action “would relate to aspects of the company’s spot market, staking service Coinbase Earn, Coinbase Prime and Coinbase Wallet.”

First Republic Bank



(FRC) was rising 3.5% in premarket trading, while fellow regional lender

PacWest Bancorp



(PACW) gained more than 5%. First Republic dropped more than 15% on Wednesday, and

PacWest



slumped more than 17% following conflicting messages from government officials about the safety of deposits.

Chewy



(CHWY), the online pet-products retailer, fell 1.5% after reporting a surprise profit in its fiscal fourth quarter but posting a drop of 1.2% in active customers from a year earlier to 20.41 million.

KB Home



(KBH) was rising 2.3% after reporting fiscal first-quarter earnings and sales that beat analysts’ estimates. The home builder said it began to see an increase in demand as it entered the spring selling season.

Office furniture maker

Steelcase



(SCS) posted fiscal fourth-quarter sales that beat Wall Street expectations and the stock rose 3.2% in premarket trading.

Earnings reports are expected before Wall Street opens Thursday from IT services company

Accenture



(ACN),

General Mills



(GIS), the owner of Betty Crocker, Nature Valley and Pillsbury brands, and Olive Garden-owner

Darden Restaurants



(DRI).

Write to Joe Woelfel at [email protected]