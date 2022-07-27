Coinbase Faces Huge Challenge -- Which May Affect All of Crypto

Coinbase Faces Huge Challenge — Which May Affect All of Crypto

by

In the middle of a crypto industry trying to take a breather after months of falling digital-currency prices, a bomb may be primed to explode. 

The market has lost more than $2 trillion due to a market-shaking combination of recession fears, which have prompted investors to liquidate their positions in all risky asset classes, and scandals affecting crypto lenders. 

These scandals caused a liquidity crisis and bankruptcy filings for the Celsius Network and Voyager Digital platforms. 

But now the crypto industry will also have to deal with another serious threat: the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 