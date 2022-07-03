Coinbase Faces A New Scandal

Coinbase Global  (COIN) – Get Coinbase Global Inc Report is having a wild week.

The cryptocurrency exchange platform confronted a report that it is selling Immigrations and Customs Enforcement a suite of features used to track and identify cryptocurrency users and announced that it was seeking licenses with various countries in Europe.

The Intercept reported that ICE has access to a variety of forensic features provided through Coinable Tracer, the company’s intelligence-gathering tool, which was formerly known as Coinbase Analytics.