The Hamden Journal

Coinbase Continues to Buy Crypto Even as Market Struggles

Coinbase Continues to Buy Crypto Even as Market Struggles

Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase  (COIN)  had a strong fourth quarter and fiscal year by any measure, but the depression in the crypto market has investors and even the company’s C-suite searching for answers. 

Coinbase’s nearly 30% year to date decline has even outpaced the crypto markets nearly 20% drop over the same period. 

Coinbase’s stock seems tethered to the performance of cryptocurrencies and while the company’s business is obviously tied into digital currencies, the higher ups at Coinbase say that the business is bigger than just the daily movement of bitcoin prices. 

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.