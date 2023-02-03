Coinbase and Others Are Set for a GameStop Moment in Crypto Stock Short Squeeze

There is a short squeeze going on in beaten-down stocks across the cryptocurrency sector. All it takes is a quick look at the likes of



Coinbase Global



and



Silvergate Capital



to see that ‘



GameStop



-style’ dynamics are at work.

Crypto broker



Coinbase



(ticker: COIN) spiked 24% on Thursday, bringing its gains across the past five days to 54% and its year-to-date rise above 140%. Crypto banker Silvergate (SI) jumped 29% on Thursday and is up 60% since the end of last week. Other stocks exposed to digital assets, such as Bitcoin miner



Riot Platforms



(RIOT) and



MicroStrategy



(MSTR)—a software group with huge crypto holdings—show similar price action.