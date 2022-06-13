Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

by

It’s a bitingly cold wind blowing on the crypto sphere and particularly on the king of digital currencies, bitcoin. 

Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. They have fallen more than 12% in the past 24 hours and at last check were around $23,952. 

Some observers say the drop isn’t done. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. 

Broadly, the crypto market has lost more than $2 trillion since November, holding a current valuation of about $1.02 trillion. 