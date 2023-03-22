Cofounder Of Rock Group Saliva Was 59 – The Hamden Journal

Wayne Swinny, one of the founding members of rock group Saliva, has died of a brain hemorrhage. He was 59 and his passing was announced by the group’s social media page.

“It is with great sadness that we report the passing of our brother Wayne Swinny,” the rock band posted on Facebook Wednesday. “Wayne passed away this afternoon from a spontaneous brain hemorrhage while we were out on tour…Wayne will be missed by all those who knew him.”

Details for the funeral arrangements will be announced shortly, the message said, before adding, “We love you, Wayne.”

Saliva formed in 1996 with Swinny, singer Josey Scott, guitarist Chris Dabaldo, bassist Dave Novotny and drummer Paul Crosby. It release a self-titled album in 1997, then hit its major label debut in March 2001 with “Every Six Seconds.” It was Grammy nominated for Best Hard Rock Performance in 2002.

Swinny was hospitalized on Tuesday in “medical distress,” according to the band.