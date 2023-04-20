Cody Bellinger socks another home run against former team

Cody Bellinger socks another home run vs. LA originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger made quite the impression in his first series against his former club last week, and he’s already at it again as the Los Angeles Dodgers visit Wrigley Field.

Bellinger, who hit a home run in the Sunday game of last weekend’s series and robbed Jason Heyward of a home run earlier in the series, got the bat going early again in the second inning of Thursday’s contest:

Appropriately enough, the home run was measured by Statcast at 420 feet on April 20.

The home run was Bellinger’s fourth home run of the season, and he now has 13 RBI’s. He came into the game with a .284 batting average and a .463 slugging percentage.

After he was nontendered by the Dodgers over the offseason, Bellinger inked a one-year deal with the Cubs, and has been having some strong performances of late, including a five-hit night against the Oakland A’s on Monday.

