‘CODA’ Surge On AppleTV+ Post Historic Oscar Wins – The Hamden Journal

Apple sources are saying that CODA following its historic Best Picture win for both a streamer, and a predominantly Deaf cast feature saw viewership go up by 300% over the prior week week to become the No. 1 most watched program on AppleTV+, and also drawing 25% new viewers to the OTT service.

The movie dropped on the streamer on August 2021, and also theaters. CODA is being re-released in over 600 theaters on Friday.

CODA won the SAG ensemble award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and Best Film at the PGA. The pic won three Oscars for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur, who is the first Deaf male actor to ever receive an Oscar, a BAFTA Award, a SAG Award, a Film Independent Spirit Award, and a Critics Choice Award. CODA writer-director Siân Heder was also recently recognized with this year’s WGA Award and BAFTA Film Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

At Sundance, CODA won four awards, including the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award, and the Grand Jury Prize.

CODA has also received an AFI Award, an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture, and four Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay for Siân Heder, and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur, as well as an HCA Spotlight Award.