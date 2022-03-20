‘CODA,’ ‘Succession’ Take Top Prizes at Producers Guild Awards

Apple Studios emerged the big winner of what some say is an important Oscar precursor on Saturday night, as “CODA” took the top film prize at the annual Producers Guild Awards.

What began as a Sundance sales sensation directed by Sian Heder — the heart-tugging story following the only hearing family member in a tribe of charismatic New England fishermen — won the Darryl F. Zanuck award for best motion picture producing. Other notable film winners at Los Angeles’ Fairmont Hotel were Questlove’s “Summer of Soul” for documentary feature, and the musical juggernaut “Encanto” for best producers of an animated film.

“Succession” took home the Norman Felton Award for outstanding episodic drama. Apple’s “Ted Lasso” continued its trophy collection spree by claiming the Danny Thomas Award for outstanding television comedy. HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” won the David L. Wolper award for outstanding producer of a limited series.

Power players including Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley, Neon head Tom Quinn, Marvel Studios head of physical and postproduction Victoria Alonso, super-producer Ryan Murphy and more circulated before prizes were handed out.

Early up in the evening was the PGA Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to Lucasfilm founder George Lucas and present leader Kathleen Kennedy. Longtime collaborator and Hollywood icon Steven Spielberg presented to the duo.

“My wish is you feel the impact he’s had on your life, and the lives of your kids and grandkids. And, yes George, we’re of an age now where the great-grandkids are watching ‘Star Wars’ for the first time,” Spielberg told the audience. Kennedy, whose body of work has earned a staggering 120 Academy Award nominations, called Lucas “my friend, mentor and the greatest master Jedi of them all.”

EGOT winner Rita Moreno was awarded the Stanley Kramer prize, for her trailblazing career and off-screen life advocating for social justice.

“I am not a person of religious faith. For me, film has often been a sacred text to spur me to follow what Lincoln called the better angels of our nature,” Moreno said. “Thankfully, filmmakers keep on preaching and never stop advocating for matters of equity and justice.”

Read the full list of winners:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios)

Producer: Todd Black, p.g.a.

“Belfast” (Focus Features)

Producers: Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

“CODA” (Apple Original Films) *WINNER

Producers: Philippe Rousselet, p.g.a., Fabrice Gianfermi, p.g.a., Patrick Wachsberger, p.g.a.

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

Producers: Adam McKay, p.g.a., Kevin Messick, p.g.a.

“Dune” (Warner Bros)

Producers: Mary Parent, p.g.a., Cale Boyter, p.g.a., Denis Villeneuve, p.g.a.

“King Richard” (Warner Bros)

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a., Trevor White, p.g.a., Will Smith, p.g.a.

“Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Producers: Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Producers: Jane Campion, p.g.a., Tanya Seghatchian, p.g.a., Emile Sherman, p.g.a. & Iain Canning, p.g.a., Roger Frappier, p.g.a.

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix)

Producers: Julie Oh, p.g.a., Lin-Manuel Miranda, p.g.a.

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

Producers: Steven Spielberg, p.g.a., Kristie Macosko Krieger, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) *WINNER

Producers: Yvett Merino, p.g.a., Clark Spencer, p.g.a. “Luca” (Pixar)

Producers: Andrea Warren, p.g.a. “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” (Netflix)

Producers: Phil Lord, p.g.a. & Christopher Miller, p.g.a., Kurt Albrecht, p.g.a. “Raya and the Last Dragon” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Producers: Osnat Shurer, p.g.a., Peter Del Vecho, p.g.a. “Sing 2” (Illumination/Universal Pictures)

Producers: Chris Meledandri, p.g.a., Janet Healy, p.g.a.



Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 4)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus) – Season 2

“Squid Game” (Netflix) – Season 1

“Succession” (HBO) – Season 3 *WINNER

“Yellowstone” (Paramount Network) – Season 4

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix) – Seasons 3 and 4

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO) – Season 11

“Hacks” (HBO Max) – Season 1

Producers: Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Joanna Calo, Andrew Law, David Hyman, Joe Mande, Jessica Chaffin

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) – Season 1

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus) – Season 2 *WINNER

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO) *WINNER

​​”The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“8-Bit Christmas”

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a. & Trevor White, p.g.a., Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a.

“Come From Away”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Single All The Way”

Producer: Joel S. Rice, p.g.a.

“Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers” *WINNER

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“60 Minutes” (Season 54)

“Allen v. Farrow” (Season 1)

“The Beatles: Get Back” (Season 1) *WINNER

“Queer Eye” (Season 6)

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (Season 1)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Season 27)

“Dave Chappelle: The Closer”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Season 8) *WINNER

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (Season 7)

“Saturday Night Live” (Season 47)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“America’s Got Talent” (Season 16)

“Nailed It!” (Seasons 5 & 6)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Season 13) *WINNER

“Top Chef” (Season 18)

“The Voice” (Season 20)

