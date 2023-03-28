‘CODA’ Star Emilia Jones Signs With Brillstein Entertainment Partners – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Rising British actor Emilia Jones has signed with Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Jones burst into the scene with her starring role as Rubi Rossi, the music-loving hearing daughter of the deaf family in the Sundance hit CODA. For her breakout performance in the Oscar-winning film, she received a BAFTA nomination. Jones was back at Sundance in January with two movies, Susanna Fogel’s Cat Person and Fairyland, produced by Sofia Coppola

She recently wrapped her second feature with director Fogel, Winner, a darkly comedic biopic opposite Zach Galifianikis and Connie Britton. It tells the story of Reality Winner, a former US Air Force member and NSA translator who was charged under the Espionage Act.

On the TV side, Jones most recently starred as Kinsey Locke in Locke & Key, which wrapped its three-season run on Netflix.

Jones, who didn’t have U.S. management representation, is also repped by CAA, ARG and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan.