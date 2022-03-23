‘CODA’ Set for Stage Musical Adaptation by Deaf West Theatre, Vendôme Pictures and Pathe

Vendôme Pictures and Pathé are partnering with Tony Award-winning Deaf West Theatre to develop a stage musical adaptation of Oscar nominated and BAFTA-winning film “CODA.”

PGA award-winning producers Philippe Rousselet and Fabrice Gianfermi of Vendôme and Jerome Seydoux of Pathé co-produced the film alongside Patrick Wachsberger. Vendôme also co-produced the French film, “La Famille Bélier” on which “CODA” is based.

Deaf West Theatre is based in Los Angeles and their productions frequently transfer to Broadway.

Deaf West, Vendôme and Pathé are currently out to stage directors, composers and writers for the stage project.

Directed by Siân Heder and starring Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant and Eugenio Derbez, “CODA” follows 17-year-old Ruby, who is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. When she joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles and finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

DJ Kurs, artistic director of Deaf West Theatre, said: “In the movie there is a scene where the deaf members of the Rossi family, confronted with an inaccessible school performance, take in Ruby’s song through the joy of others in the audience. This is an opportunity, then, to bring the story full circle by bringing it back to members of the deaf community and by making the music accessible through our signed and sung live adaptation of the movie. It is in the mission of our organization to be the artistic bridge between the deaf and hearing communities and we are truly excited and honored to embark on this live iteration of a story that brings together both sides of the aisle and addresses the ways that we move throughout the world.”

The film bowed at Sundance in 2021 and was bought by Apple Studios for a record breaking $25 million. . It has since scored three Oscar nominations including best picture, adapted screenplay and supporting actor for Troy Kotsur. Besides the BAFTAs, the film has been recognized at the Critics Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, Producers Guild of America Awards and Writers Guild of America Awards as well as being winning Movie of the Year at the AFI Awards. It also became the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to win the ensemble prize at the SAG Awards.

Rousselet said: “We, with Pathé, have been humbled and honored to see the success of ‘CODA’ from Sundance, through its premiere on Apple TV Plus and awards buzz this season. This is a timeless story that we’ve always believed in and knew would resonate with audiences far and wide. For this reason, we are looking forward to continuing our incredible journey and bringing this universal story to life from screen to stage. We are excited at the caliber of Broadway talent interested in collaborating with us on the project.”

“CODA” is currently streaming on Apple TV Plus.

