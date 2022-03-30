‘CODA’ Returning to Theaters After Best Picture Oscar Win

This year’s Best Picture Oscar winner “CODA” is returning to theaters for a limited theatrical run beginning this Friday, Apple announced Wednesday.

“CODA” will play on over 600 U.S. theaters beginning April 1, and as before, all screenings will feature open captions. The film won three Oscars on Sunday, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay for Sian Heder and Best Supporting Actor for star Troy Kotsur.

“As our industry recognizes ‘CODA’ with its highest honor, we’re excited once again to bring this moving film to theaters so that audiences can share in the experience of watching it together,” says Erica Anderson from Apple Original Films’ Distribution team. “As with previous theatrical runs, all showings will have open captions, so that the film is accessible to the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities.”

“CODA” was first released as a streaming title on Apple TV+ in August of last year and got a small theatrical run, though Apple did not release box office figures for the movie domestically. But it grossed $1.1 million overseas, and Apple additionally released it back into movie theaters for a one-weekend run ahead of its Best Picture win and did so with free screenings.

“CODA” is story of a child of Deaf adults in Gloucester, Massachusetts who dreams of becoming a singer and joining her school’s choir while still trying to support her Deaf family. It also stars Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant and Eugenio Derbez.