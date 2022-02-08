‘CODA’ Actor Troy Kotsur Makes History as First Deaf Male Nominee

Troy Kotsur has become the first deaf man and the second deaf actor nominated for an Academy Award.

Kotsur has been nominated for best supporting actor for CODA, where he plays Frank Rossi, a deaf man who is navigating challenges to his Massachusetts fishing business as his hearing daughter, Ruby (Emilia Jones), who acts as the family’s interpreter, mulls a move to college.

His CODA co-star Marlee Matlin became the first deaf nominee and winner in 1986 for Children of a Lesser God.

“What a day! I can still remember watching Marlee win her Oscar on television and telling friends I was going to get nominated one day and them being skeptical,” offered Kotsur in a statement after his nomination. “I would like to thank everyone for this huge honor. I am stunned. It’s such an honor to see Academy members recognize this film for Best Picture today. It is truly a historic moment.”

CODA became a break-out hit after the 2021 Sundance film festival when Apple acquired the movie for a record-breaking $25 million. The movie has gone on to be a big contender this awards season, including with a best picture Oscars nomination, with Kotsur racking up historical nominations and wins along the way. He is also nominated for a SAG award, BAFTA and Film Independent Spirit award.

Nominated with Kotsur in the category is Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog), J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), and Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog).

