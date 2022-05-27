Coco Gauff, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic latest updates, scores and results

(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live updates from the French Open as the third round gets underway on another packed day at Roland Garros. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will look to take a step closer to a quarter-final meeting as they return to action on day six. Nadal and Djokovic, who have combined to win the last six French Open titles, remain on a collision course and have yet to drop a set in their opening two matches.

Nadal will find himself on Court Suzanne-Lenglen today as he faces the Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, while Djokovic returns to Philippe Chatrier and will play Aljaz Bedene in the second match of the day. Later on, Britain’s last remaining hope Cameron Norrie will look to reach new ground as the men’s No. 1 attempts to advance to the second week of a grand slam for the first time against Karen Khachanov.

Elsewhere, Coco Gauff looks to be finding form and can take advantage of an open bottom half of the bracket as the American faces Kaia Kanepi. Former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber will also hope to continue her bid for a career grand slam as she takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who defeated Emma Raducanu on Wednesday, while the battle between Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic and US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez opens play on Philippe Chatrier.

Follow the action from the French Open, below:

French Open 2022

Coco Gauff faces Kaia Kanepi second up on Suzanne-Lenglen

Botic van de Zandschulp vs Rafael Nadal follows

Novak Djokovic vs Aljaz Bedene second on Philippe-Chatrier

Cameron Norrie vs Karen Khachanov – 2:30

Anisimova 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 3-0 Muchova*

12:29 , Michael Jones

There are tears in Muchova’s eyes as she tries to play through the pain. She’s hopping off her left leg to avoid landing painfully on that right ankle.

Anisimova takes another game and Karolina Mochova says that enough is enough.

She shakes Anisimova’s hand and concedes the match. A great match got undone with that injury.

*Anisimova 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 2-0 Muchova

12:25 , Michael Jones

Story continues

Muchova’s only point so far has come from a wild hook the Anisimova scuffed out of play. The match is the American’s to lose now. She’s picked up 12 of the last 14 points and takes a two-game lead in the third set.

Anisimova 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 1-0 Muchova*

12:23 , Michael Jones

Muchova seems determined to get to the end of the match but she can’t serve to the best of her ability and she can’t sprint around the court.

Anisimova takes the first game of the third set to love and immediately breaks the Czech.

*Anisimova 6-7 (6-8), 6-2 Muchova

12:18 , Michael Jones

Muchova can’t really run anymore. She’s just hovering on the baseline and trying to belt Anisimova’s serves back at her. The American seals the second set with a very simple service.

Will Muchova concede now? It’s doesn’t seem so. Into the third we go.

Anisimova 6-7 (6-8), 5-2 Muchova*

12:15 , Michael Jones

Karolina Muchova still looks in a fair bit of pain. She’s starting to hobble more after every point. Anisimova takes Muchova to deuce before earning a second break in the set.

She’ll be serving for the win now.

*Anisimova 6-7 (6-8), 4-2 Muchova

12:09 , Michael Jones

Anisimova does hold serve! It was a could fight back from the American who needs to keep her focus in spite of Muchova’s injury.

The Czech wins the first point of the next round with a spectacular forehand down the line before winning another point with a cross court backhand finish. The pain killers may just be starting to kick in.

*Anisimova 6-7 (6-8), 3-2 Muchova

12:04 , Michael Jones

It’s unclear how long Muchova will continue to test that right ankle. Anisimova takes the game and moves a break in front.

Anisimova seems to be having a tricky time concentrating. So much so that Muchova moves 15-40 in front in the next game and has two break points.

Can the American hold serve?

Anisimova 6-7 (6-8), 2-2 Muchova*

12:00 , Michael Jones

There’s a loud cheer as Muchova walks back onto court. The game is 15-30 and Muchova knocks down a soft serve that heads out of play.

Anisimova claims the next point.

Anisimova 6-7 (6-8), 2-2 Muchova*

11:58 , Michael Jones

Karolina Muchova’s right ankle is being heavily strapped by the medics. It looks as though she’ll at least try to play on but it will become evident quite quickly if she’s fit enough to play.

The Czech is already nursing an injury on her left leg and is playing in her first grand slam since returning.

Anisimova 6-7 (6-8), 2-2 Muchova*

11:55 , Michael Jones

15-15 in the fifth game of the second set and Anisimova slices a backhand over to Muchova’s forehand. The Czech shifts across for the return but gets her right foot stuck in the clay and rolls over her ankle landing heavily on the ground.

The match is stopped and the doctor is called onto the court. This doesn’t look good for her.

*Anisimova 6-7 (6-8), 2-2 Muchova

11:50 , Michael Jones

Muchova seals off her service game then is gifted back the break following some poor shots from Anisimova. She hits too many, too long and the Czech is back on level terms in the second set.

Anisimova 6-7 (6-8), 2-0 Muchova*

11:45 , Michael Jones

Muchova takes off the medical wraps on her left and suddenly looks a lot freer in her movement across the court. Three consecutive points put her 40-love up in the third game but she errs with a double fault going for the win.

*Anisimova 6-7 (6-8), 2-0 Muchova

11:43 , Michael Jones

Every time Muchova goes wide to her forehand it seems to hurt her and Anisimova has spotted that. She moves two in front with a quickfire service game hold.

Anisimova 6-7 (6-8), 1-0 Muchova*

11:40 , Michael Jones

Karolina Muchova needed a medical timeout in between the first and second set. She’s breathing a little heavier after that physically and mentally intense first set.

She doesn’t look able to give her serve 100% and Anisimova takes immediate advantage in the first game by breaking the Czech and winning the first game.

*Anisimova 6-7 (6-8) Muchova

11:31 , Michael Jones

Muchova takes the first set! What a great comeback in the tiebreak from the Czech. Anisimova wasn’t confident in coming up to the net but a drop shot forced her too. She tries to dink it over on a tight angle but overhits it and knocks the ball out of play.

That set lasted one hour 22 minutes but it’s Muchova who wins it.

Anisimova 6-6 Muchova*

11:29 , Michael Jones

It’s a decent serve from Anisimova and Muchova hooks her attempted return out of play. The serve moves over to Muchova who loses the next point and gives Anisimova a chance to claim the set.

She doesn’t take it. 7-7.

*Anisimova 6-6 Muchova

11:26 , Michael Jones

It’s five points in a row! From 5-1 down in the tiebreak Muchova now leads 5-6 and has a chance to win the set. She’ll have to break Anisimova’s serve though.

*Anisimova 6-6 Muchova

11:23 , Michael Jones

Muchova can’t do much to stop a powerful backhand winner down the line from Anisimova and the American moves to within two points of the set.

The Czech responds well though and collects the next three points to move back within one. 5-4 Anisimova.

Anisimova 6-6 Muchova*

11:21 , Michael Jones

A mini break for Anisimova puts her 2-1 up in the tiebreak with two serves to come.

The first one sees Muchova return a backhand across court but Anisimova drops it over the net and wins the point. She follows it up with a quickfire fourth from her serve to take control of the tiebreak.

The American leads 4-1.

Anisimova 6-6 Muchova*

11:17 , Michael Jones

Anisimova’s first break point goes begging but she digs in and eventually wins the game. The first set is going to a tiebreak.

Anisimova 5-6 Muchova*

11:16 , Michael Jones

Oh great work! The match moves to deuce and Anisimova steps up to the net to drop a shot back into Muchova’s side of the court. The Czech gets to it and slices one behind the American. Anisimova, with the ball slightly behind her, backhands a finisher down the line and wins the point!

Advantage Anisimova.

Anisimova 5-6 Muchova*

11:14 , Michael Jones

Anisimova takes advantage early in the game and quickly moves 30-15 up. Muchova then pins her to the baseline in a rally that sees the momentum swing between both women.

Muchova steps into the middle of the court and starts to dictate play. A forehand to the right followed by one across court. Anisimova is off balance and Muchova knocks a winner past her.

30-30.

*Anisimova 5-6 Muchova

11:09 , Michael Jones

It’s a break! Muchova wins four points in a row to break Anisimova’s serve and put her in front for the first time. She’ll now have the chance to serve for the set.

*Anisimova 5-5 Muchova

11:07 , Michael Jones

Anisimova moves up to 40-15 but a fantastic fightback from Muchova sees the Czech win the next two points to set up deuce.

Anisimova vs Muchova

11:04 , Michael Jones

Coco Gauff is up second on Court Suzanne-Lenglen as she takes on Kaia Kanepi later today. The preceding game sees another American looking to make it through the third round as Amanda Anisimova faces Karolina Muchova.

We’ll pick up the action as the first set draws to a conclusion. It’s five games all with Anisimova serving to move ahead once more.

Nick Kyrgios turns down $1m challenge from Bernard Tomic to settle feud

11:00 , Michael Jones

Nick Kyrgios has turned down a million dollar challenge from Bernard Tomic to sort out their differences on court as the Australian tennis players continue their spat on Friday.

Kyrgios described Tomic as the most hated athlete in Australia when the pair exchanged barbs over who was the better player on Instagram on Wednesday night.

Tomic, who won their only professional meeting at Kooyong in 2019, returned serve by offering to put up a million dollars for a one-on-one contest.

Nick Kyrgios turns down $1m challenge from Bernard Tomic to settle feud

It’s all over for Pliskova as a star is born – Day five round up

10:52 , Michael Jones

No contest. French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean, ranked 227 in the world and playing in her first grand slam at the age of 26 after giving up tennis for almost five years, stunned eighth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-2 6-2 on day five of the French Open.

“Even I don’t have an explanation,” she said.

It’s all over for Pliskova as a star is born – French Open day five

French Open: Wildcard Leolia Jeanjean stuns Karolina Pliskova as Iga Swiatek extends winning run

10:46 , Michael Jones

Little-known Frenchwoman Leolia Jeanjean caused a sensation at Roland Garros by knocking out eighth seed Karolina Pliskova.

The 26-year-old wildcard, ranked 227 in the world, beat last year’s Wimbledon runner-up 6-2 6-2.

In doing so Jeanjean became the lowest-ranked woman to win a match against a top-10 player at the French Open since Conchita Martinez beat Lori McNeil in 1988.

It is a remarkable achievement for a player who was a talented junior but who gave up tennis for almost five years after suffering a serious knee injury.

Wildcard Leolia Jeanjean stuns Karolina Pliskova as Iga Swiatek extends winning run

Dan Evans has no regrets after his French Open challenge ends

10:39 , Michael Jones

Dan Evans shrugged off being booed at the end of his French Open second-round defeat, saying: “I couldn’t care less.”

British number two Evans, feeling the effects of a chest infection, put in a shift of almost three-and-a-half hours against 23-year-old Swede Mikael Ymer, only to lose in four sets, 6-3 3-6 6-2 6-2.

When Ymer brought up match point Evans, who had clearly had enough, just swatted his service return into the net.

The half-hearted shot was met with jeers from the crowd on a packed Court Six, but Evans was unrepentant.

Dan Evans has no regrets after his French Open challenge ends

Day 6 schedule starring Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff

10:32 , Michael Jones

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will look to take a step closer to a quarter-final meeting at the French Open as the third round gets underway at Roland Garros today.

Nadal and Djokovic, who have combined to win the last six French Open titles, remain on a collision course and have yet to drop a set in their opening two matches.

Cameron Norrie will look to reach new ground as the British men’s No. 1 attempts to advance to the second week of a grand slam for the first time as he takes on Karen Khachanov. Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will hope for a simpler outing after surviving five-set epics in the previous round.

Here’s day 6’s schedule, order of play and how to watch:

French Open order of play and Day 6 schedule

Wimbledon to drop Mrs and Miss on women’s honours board

10:26 , Michael Jones

Wimbledon will drop the titles “Miss” and “Mrs” before the names of female winners on its honour roll to match the men’s boards in an attempt to modernise the tournament, The Times newspaper reported.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has traditionally used the titles just for women since its inception in 1877 – Ash Barty, last year’s champion, was referred to as “Miss A. Barty” whereas men’s winner Novak Djokovic went on the board as “N. Djokovic”.

In 2019, organisers did away with the use of honorifics when announcing scores in women’s matches but the events continue to be referred to as “gentlemen’s singles” and “ladies’ singles”.

Wimbledon to drop Mrs and Miss on women’s honours board

Simona Halep suffers panic attack during second-round defeat at French Open

10:18 , Michael Jones

Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Simona Halep revealed she suffered a panic attack during her second-round defeat to Zheng Qinwen at Roland Garros.

Romanian Halep, the 19th seed, was leading her teenage opponent from China when she called for the doctor.

After falling to a 2-6 6-2 6-1 defeat, Halep said: “I didn’t expect (it) because it was just a panic attack. It happened.

“I didn’t know how to handle it, because I don’t have it often. Yeah, I don’t really know why it happened, because I was leading the match. I was playing well.”

Simona Halep suffers panic attack during second-round defeat at French Open

French Open 2022

09:57 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of day six at the 2022 French Open. Today’s schedule looks set to be a cracker with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on court in the men’s draw and teenage American star Coco Gauff in action in the women’s tournament.

Nadal and Djokovic, who have combined to win the last six French Open titles, remain on a collision course and have yet to drop a set in their opening two matches.

British No. 1 Cameron Norrie plays his third round match against Karen Khachanov and is looking to make it into the second week of a grand slam competition for the first time.

Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will hope for a simpler outing after surviving five-set epics in the previous round and former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber continues her bid for a career grand slam as she takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who defeated Emma Raducanu on Wednesday.