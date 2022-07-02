Coco Gauff falls to Amanda Anisimova, Barbora Krejcikova gets upset

Amanda Anisimova came out on top against Coco Gauff on Saturday. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images)

Day 5 of Wimbledon featured two dominant performances by the top men, and a disappointing loss from one of the top-ranked women. Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic looked dominant in their matches and advanced to the next round. Maria Sakkari experienced an early exit.

Day 6 promises more excitement. Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will headline the women’s side. Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas look to surge into the next round on the men’s side.

Coco Gauff falls to Amanda Anisimova

Coco Gauff looked to continue her strong run after making it the finals of the French Open, but Amanda Anisimova had other plans. In a battle of the Americans, it was Anisimova, 20, who came out on top. She defeated Gauff in three sets 6-7, 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the fourth round of the tournament.

Anisimova came out fired up in the first set, pushing Gauff to a tiebreak. Gauff came out on top, but Anisimova proved getting past her wasn’t going to be easy. She seemed to get stronger as the match went on, defeating Gauff 6-2 in the second set and 6-1 in the final set.

With the win, advanced to the fourth round of the tournament. She will take on Harmony Tan in the round of 16.

American men see mixed results in third round at Wimbledon

The remaining American men saw mixed results in the third round at Wimbledon. Brandon Nakashima’s run continued. The American advanced to the fourth round, winning in straight sets against Daniel Elahi Galan. Taylor Fritz also advanced, taking down Alex Molcan in straight sets. Jenson Brooksby fell to Cristian Garin on Saturday. Garin dispatched Brooksby in four sets (6-2, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4). Jack Sock’s run also came to an end. Sock fell to Jason Kubler in a match that went the distance. Sock had 23 aces in the contest, but could not overcome Kubler in the final two sets.

Other notable results

• Barbora Krejcikova was upset by Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round Saturday. Krejcikova jumped out to an early lead, taking the first set 6-2, but couldn’t not keep up the pressure. Tomljanovic took the next two sets 6-4 and 6-3 to advance to the fourth round.

• Botic van de Zandschulp advanced to the fourth round of Wimbledon with a win over Richard Gasquet. va de Zandschulp needed four sets to dispatch Gasquet (7-5, 2-6, 7-6, 6-1). van de Zandschulp’s serve was on during the match, as he registered 19 aces on his way to the win.

