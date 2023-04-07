‘Cocaine Bear’ Sets Peacock Streaming Date – The Hamden Journal

Elizabeth Banks genre comedy, Cocaine Bear, will be debuting on Universal’s streaming service Peacock 50 days after its theatrical debut.

The movie is based on a true situation that went down in 1985 whereby a drug cartel’s lost cocaine stash air dropped in the Georgia woods, and wound up in a bear’s nose. Cocaine Bear opened to $23.2M and to date has done a 2.75 multiple stateside for a $64M running total off a B- CinemaScore. The pic was made for $30M and global to date stands at $83M. Pic stars Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., with Margo Martindale and the late Ray Liotta. As is standard for Uni movies that open below $50M, they wind up in the home on PVOD 17 days after their release, this movie opening over Feb. 24-26.

Despite the resurgence of the box office, Universal will continue to stunt and prop Peacock with day and date theatrical releases. It was recently announced that Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s would be hitting the big screens and Peacock simultaneously on Oct. 27. The pic is the long-awaited feature take of the popular horror videogame.