Coca-Cola upgraded as anticipation grows that multibillion-dollar IRS tax case will come to a close

With a multibillion-dollar tax case possibly drawing to a close, Coca-Cola Co. was upgraded to buy from hold at CFRA.

Coca-Cola’s

KO,

-0.23%

price target was lifted to $68 from $58.

The case has been lingering for more than a year, with a November 2020 decision stating that Coca-Cola owed about $3.4 billion in taxes from the years 2007 to 2009. There has been a risk that the company could owe even more as the tax examination continued.