One analyst sees Coke’s earnings per share growing at a 12% annualized clip through 2023, hitting $2.71 that year.

George Frey/Bloomberg









Coca-Cola



stock finally has its fizz back after reclaiming its Covid-era highs. Its shares should keep climbing.

The postpandemic world hasn’t been easy for the beverage maker. While the



S&P 500

long ago regained its pre-Covid highs, Coca-Cola (ticker: KO) finished 2021 up 8% at $59.21, still a touch below its all-time high of $60.13 reached on Feb. 21, 2021 (although above its dividend-adjusted high of $56.36). Adding to the disappointment, shares of





PepsiCo



(PEP) soared above their 2020 highs and finished 2021 up 17%.