Coca-Cola Earnings Top Estimates, Stock Rises. Strong Dollar Is Still a Problem.

Coca-Cola
stock was trading higher premarket Tuesday after the beverage maker beat third-quarter earnings and sales expectations and raised its revenue outlook for 2022.
For its third quarter,
Coca-Cola
(ticker: KO) reported earnings of 69 cents per share on revenue of $11.1 billion, up from the 65 cents a share on $10 billion in revenue the company posted in the same period of last year. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected earnings of 64 cents a share on revenue of $10.5 billion for the third quarter.
The company had previously raised prices to help offset inflationary pressures.
For 2022, Coca-Cola said that it expects revenue growth between 14% and 15%, which is higher than the previously guided growth of 12% to 13%. Coca-Cola also raised its 2022 adjusted earnings growth outlook to a range of 6% to 7%, from 5% to 6%.
“Our business is resilient amidst a dynamic operating and macroeconomic environment,” Coca-Cola Chief Executive James Quincey said in the earnings release. “We are investing in our strong portfolio of brands, which is a cornerstone of our ability to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders.”
However, the beverage company did say that it expects the strong U.S. dollar to continue to be a headwind for its international businesses. For comparable net revenue in 2022, Coca-Cola expects a 7% currency headwind based on current rates. The company previously said it expected a 6% currency headwind.
Shares of Coca-Cola climbed 3% in premarket trading Tuesday to $59.27. Coming into Tuesday trading, the stock has fallen 2.8% in 2022.
Coca-Cola is not the first major soda maker to post a beat and raise third quarter.
PepsiCo
(PEP) posted better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its outlook for fiscal 2022 earlier this month.
Write to Angela Palumbo at [email protected]