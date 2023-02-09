Cobra Kai ‘s Peyton List is dead and not loving it in School Spirits trailer

High school can be a real drag — especially if you’re dead.

In the new Paramount+ thriller School Spirits, recently deceased student Maddie Nears (Cobra Kai star Peyton List) finds herself in “afterlife limbo,” stuck forever in the place where she died, Split River High School. “High school used to feel like an eternity, and now it actually is,” explains Charley (Nick Pugliese), who Maddie meets in the Split River High Afterlife Support Group.

Determined to uncover who was responsible for her death, Maddie joins Charley and a few other fellow ghost students — including Rhonda (Sarah Yarkin) and Wally (Milo Manheim) — to solve the mystery.

School Spirits key art

Paramount + Kristian Flores, Peyton List, and Milo Manheim in ‘School Spirits’

Based on an upcoming graphic novel by Nate Trinrud & Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen (out this fall), School Spirits also stars Kristian Flores (Reboot) as Simon; Spencer Macpherson (Reign) as Maddie’s boyfriend, Xavier; Josh Zuckerman (The Offer) as support group leader Mr. Martin; and Kiara Pichardo (The Society) as Maddie’s grieving friend Nicole. Former Pretty Little Liars executive producer Oliver Goldstick serves as showrunner for the eight-episode series.

List currently plays Tory Nichols on Netflix’s Cobra Kai, which was recently renewed for a sixth and final season.

School Spirits premieres Thursday, March 9 on Paramount+.

