CBS-Losangeles

OC Fire Authority official says climate change partly to blame

Chief Brian Fennessy with the Orange County Fire Authority said, “These are not Santa Ana winds. These are coastal winds that we experience, generally, every day. The big difference, and we’re seeing it again, is with the climate change. The fuel beds in this county , throughout Southern California and throughout the west, are so dry that fire like this is going to be more commonplace.