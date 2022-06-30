Coal miner stocks fall after Supreme Court ruling limiting EPA’s role

Coal miner stocks are falling, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling that restricts the U.S. government’s reach in controlling emission from coal-fired power plants. Shares of Peabody Energy Corp.’s stock
BTU,
sank 7.1% in morning trading, Arch Resources Inc.
ARCH,
dropped 5.7% and Warrior Met Coal Inc.
HCC,
slid 5.2%. That compares with the 1.7% decline in the S&P 500
SPX,
