Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, College Basketball Rankings Prediction: Week 16

Associated Press

Gonzaga, Auburn lead NCAA men’s committee’s initial rankings

The committee that will select the NCAA Tournament sees little gap between Gonzaga and Auburn as the top team. Gonzaga was the top overall seed in initial rankings released Saturday by the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee, sitting ahead of Auburn, Arizona and Kansas as the other teams holding No. 1 regional seeds. Gonzaga, which held the No. 1 seed in last year’s early reveal, and Auburn have held the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the past five weeks, with the Mark Few’s Bulldogs (22-2) currently in their third stint at the top.