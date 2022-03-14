Coaches Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings: Final Regular Season

Where do all the top teams rank in the final regular season Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports College Basketball Rankings: Final Regular Season

Others Receiving Votes

Colorado State 34; Michigan State 24; North Carolina 22; Seton Hall 13; Creighton 13; Texas A&M 8; South Dakota State 6; Loyola-Chicago 6; Davidson 6; Memphis 5; Marquette 4; San Diego State 3; LSU 3; Wake Forest 2; Ohio State 2; Alabama 2; Vermont 1; San Francisco 1; Akron 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Texas Longhorns 21-11 59 (22)

24. Virginia Tech Hokies 23-12 59 (NR)

23. Boise State Broncos 27-7 81 (NR)

22. USC Trojans 26-7 141 (21)

21. UConn Huskies 23-9 195 (20)

– CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine

20. Murray State Racers 30-2 230 (19)

18. Arkansas Razorbacks 25-8 272 (16)

T16. Saint Mary’s Gaels 25-7 280 (17)

T16. Illinois Fighting Illini 22-9 280 (15)

14. Iowa Hawkeyes 25-9 (23)

– AP Top 25 Poll: Final Regular Season

15. Houston Cougars 29-5 286 (18)

14. Wisconsin Badgers 24-7 376 (12)

13. Providence Friars 25-5 385 (10)

12. UCLA Bruins 25-7 425 (13)

11. Texas Tech Red Raiders 25-9 429 (14)

– College Football All-Transfer Portal Team

10. Duke Blue Devils 28-6 552 (7)

9. Purdue Boilermakers 27-7 588 (9)

8. Tennessee Volunteers 26-7 597 (11)

7. Auburn Tigers 27-5 607 (4)

6. Kentucky Wildcats 26-7 612 (5)

5. Villanova Wildcats 26-7 628 (8)

4. Baylor Bears 26-6 649 (3)

3. Kansas Jayhawks 28-6 701 (6)

2. Arizona Wildcats 31-3 765 1 1st (2)

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 26-3 799 31 1st (1)

USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time College Football Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s

1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Greatest Programs of All-Time