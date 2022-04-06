Coachella Headliners Through The Years: Photo Gallery – The Hamden Journal

Over the two-plus decades from 1999-2022, 58 acts have headlined the Coachella Music and Arts Festival (59 if you count Tupac’s hologram).

Among the headliners who’ve taken to the main stage multiple times are the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Cure, Bjork, Rage Against the Machine and, the all-time leader, Radiohead.

Other major acts to front the event include Beyoncé, Prince, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, Paul McCartney, Jay-Z, Coldplay, Eminem, Rage Against the Machine and Roger Waters.

The Coachella Festival began as a two-day event in October 1999. After a year off in 2020, the event returned in 2001 and went to three days in 2007 before adding a second weekend in 2012.

This year marks another return for the festival — after pandemic-related cancelations in 2020 and 2021 — with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd among the top acts.

Click on the gallery above to see every Coachella headliner since 1999.