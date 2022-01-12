No. 8 Duke will play a key ACC game at Wake Forest Wednesday night without coach Mike Krzyzewski on the bench.

The 74-year-old Krzyzewski is suffering from a non-COVID virus and is not making the short trip to Winston-Salem for the 7 p.m. game, the school announced.

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer will handle the head coaching duties in what will serve as an early look at the arrangement already planned for next season. Krzyzewski announced last June he would retire following this season and Scheyer was named as his successor.

This is the second time in two seasons Scheyer served as head coach due to Krzyzewski’s absence. On Jan. 6, 2021, while Krzyzewski was quarantining at home after his daughter and granddaughter tested positive for COVID-19, Scheyer coached the Blue Devils to an 83-82 win over Boston College at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

On Wednesday night, Duke (12-2, 2-1 ACC) plays its first game since losing 76-74 at home to Miami on Saturday night.

Missing at least one member of its coaching staff has become a regular occurrence for the Blue Devils this season. The Miami game was the first time Duke had its full complement of coaches in the bench since a Nov. 30 loss at Ohio State.

Assistant coach Chris Carrawell missed three December nonconference games after having knee replacement surgery. Assistant coach Nolan Smith missed two December games, including the ACC-opening 76-65 win over Virginia Tech, while in COVID-19 quarantine.

Director of player development Amile Jefferson was in COVID-19 isolation when Duke beat Georgia Tech, 69-57, on Jan. 4.