Coach K takes in Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving at TD Garden in Celtics-Nets Game 2

Coach K pays visit to TD Garden to see former players in Celtics-Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Recently retired Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski has some time on his hands these days.

So what better way to spend it then by taking in an NBA playoff game involving three of his former players from his legendary career with the Blue Devils, which came to an end earlier this month with a loss in the Final Four to rival North Carolina?

Coach K was at TD Garden Wednesday, where the Boston Celtics were taking on the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference quarterfinals series.

Among his former players in the game were Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, as well as Nets guards Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry.

Who might Coach K be most inclined to root for?

Tatum and Irving each played only one season at Duke, although Tatum made a greater impact on the Blue Devils as an All-ACC player in 2016-17. Irving, due to injury, appeared in only 11 games at Duke in 2010-11 before declaring for the NBA Draft.

Curry, the younger brother of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, played three seasons for the Blue Devils from 2010-13 after transferring in from Liberty and was twice All-ACC. Unlike Tatum and Irving, who were drafted third and first in their respective draft classes, Curry went unselected.

So if Coach K is pulling for an underdog story, something he seldom had a chance to be a part of at Duke, he could be hitching his wagon to Curry and the Nets.