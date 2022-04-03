Coach K seeks out UNC’s Armando Bacot postgame

After North Carolina’s win over Duke in the Final Four, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski made his way through the crowd of media to address Tar Heels standout forward Armando Bacot

Krzyzewski spoke to Bacot briefly and made it known that ‘you were my player of the year’ in the ACC after asking if his ankle was okay.

Bacot left briefly with four minutes remaining in the Tar Heels win on Saturday after stepping on the foot of teammate Leaky Black. He was taken back to the locker room but returned shortly after.

Bacot played 33 minutes before fouling out, finishing with 11 points and 21 rebounds in UNC’s win — his 30th double-double of the season.

On the season, Bacot is averaging 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. He is also fifth in the NCAA and first in the ACC in rebound percentage at 22.8 percent.

The 6-foot-10 Bacot finished second in ACC Player of the Year voting behind Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams this year. He was a First-Team All-ACC selection, however.

