Co-defensive coordinators Andre Patterson, Adam Zimmer moving on after Vikings turn to Ed Donatell

Feb. 11—With the Vikings soon to hire Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator, their co-defensive coordinators from the past two seasons are moving on.

Andre Patterson has reached a deal to be the New York Giants’ defensive line coach. And Adam Zimmer, the son of former head coach Mike Zimmer, told the Pioneer Press on Thursday that he was let go by the Vikings earlier this week and is looking for another job.

Mike Zimmer, fired on Jan. 10, will be replaced by Kevin O’Connell, the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator who will be officially named head coach after the Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. A source said O’Connell has made the decision to hire Donatell, defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos the past three years.

“They’ve already said they’re moving on,” Adam Zimmer said about being let go by the Vikings. “I’m still sorting through (looking for a new job) now. I’ve got some leads.”

Adam Zimmer was linebackers coach for all eight of his father’s seasons with Minnesota before also being named co-defensive coordinator in 2020. Patterson, a longtime friend of Mike Zimmer’s, was defensive line coach for the past eight seasons and also had the titles of co-defensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021 and assistant head coach in 2021.

“Good for (Patterson),” Adam Zimmer said. “He’s a great coach. He’s one of the best defensive line coaches in the league, so good for him to land on his feet.”

Patterson, 61, had two stints with the Vikings. He also was their defensive line coach from 1998-99.

Patterson was very popular with Minnesota players. After the news broke on Patterson’s departure, Vikings star defensive end Danielle Hunter posted a photo on Twitter of Patterson hugging him on the sideline.

With the Giants, Patterson will work under new head coach Brian Daboll and new defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale.

“We did a lot of good things,” Adam Zimmer said of his time with the Vikings. “Obviously, we played some really good defense. I’m proud of the run we had. I’m sorry we didn’t get to finish it.”

Asked how his father has been doing since he was fired, Adam Zimmer said, “He’s OK. I went and saw him (Wednesday).”

Adam Zimmer said his father would be open to returning to the NFL in a coaching capacity.

“I think he does (have interest), but it has to be the right situation,” he said.

ALLEN FALLS SHORT OF HALL

Former Vikings star defensive end Jared Allen again fell short in his bid to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Allen, in his second year of eligibility, was one of 15 modern-era finalists for the second straight year. The eight-man class of 2022 was revealed Thursday night during NFL Honors in Inglewood, Calif.

The five modern-era inductees elected were tackle Tony Boselli, safety LeRoy Butler, late linebacker Sam Mills and defensive linemen Tony Boselli and Bryant Young. Also named were coach nominee Dick Vermeil, contributor nominee Art McNally, who was a referee, and the late Cliff Branch, the senior nominee who was a wide receiver.

Inductees needed at least 80 percent of the vote by the 48-member selection committee.

Allen played in the NFL from 2004-15, including 2008-13 with the Vikings. He is 12th on the NFL’s all-time sack list with 136, including 38 1/2 with Minnesota.

Allen also played with Kansas City, Chicago and Carolina. He had three of his four career first-team all-pro selections and was named to four of his five career Pro Bowls with the Vikings.

Also Thursday, Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr was one of 32 finalists (one from each team) for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, and it went to Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth. Wide receiver Adam Thielen was one of eight finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, and it went to New England special teams ace Matthew Slater.

LOTS OF LOSSES

The Vikings lost to the Rams and the Bengals during the regular season, meaning they are assured of having dropped 11 straight games when facing a team during the season that won the Super Bowl. The last time the Vikings beat a team in a season in which it won the Super Bowl was when they defeated the New York Giants 41-17 in 2007.