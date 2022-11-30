CNN’s Chris Licht Starts Layoffs Of Workforce – The Hamden Journal

CNN’s Chris Licht Starts Layoffs Of Workforce – Deadline

CNN started to inform staffers of layoffs, as its chairman and CEO Chris Licht wrote that notices will go out on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Today we will notify a limited number of individuals, largely some of our paid contributors, as part of a recalibrated reporting strategy,” Licht wrote in a memo, shared on Twitter by CNN’s Oliver Darcy. “Tomorrow we will notify impacted employees, and tomorrow afternoon I will follow up with more details of these changes.”

Licht had announced earlier this fall that the network would cut positions.

“It will be a difficult time for everyone,” Licht wrote in the memo.

