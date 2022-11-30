CNN’s Chris Licht Starts Layoffs Of Workforce – The Hamden Journal

CNN started to inform staffers of layoffs, as its chairman and CEO Chris Licht wrote that notices will go out on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Today we will notify a limited number of individuals, largely some of our paid contributors, as part of a recalibrated reporting strategy,” Licht wrote in a memo, shared on Twitter by CNN’s Oliver Darcy. “Tomorrow we will notify impacted employees, and tomorrow afternoon I will follow up with more details of these changes.”

Licht had announced earlier this fall that the network would cut positions.

“It will be a difficult time for everyone,” Licht wrote in the memo.

More to come.