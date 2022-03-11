CNN+ to Launch on March 29

CNN has finally set the date for the launch of its standalone service CNN+.

On Friday, the network announced they’ll debut the plus version on March 29. CNN+ will cost $5.99 a month, or $59.99 for an annual subscription.

CNN+ will feature live, on-demand and interactive programming, and feature new ways to interact with CNN’s journalism and storytelling, the cabler said a release.

“March 29 will be an important day in the history of CNN and CNN+ will be a critical part of our future,” Andrew Morse, CNN EVP, chief digital officer and head of CNN+, said in a statement. “I am so proud of the work our teams have done to ensure our world class journalism and storytelling comes to life on this new platform. We can’t wait for our subscribers to experience it.”

“We’re excited for everyone to experience CNN+ and see what we’ve been working on,” Alex MacCallum, CNN Worldwide head of product and general manager for CNN+, said in a statement. “We have a really compelling content offering with CNN’s world class journalists and are confident in the product offered at this compelling price.”

CNN+ has already announced many of the programs set for the service, including the daily show, “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” where the former Fox News journalist will engage in candid conversations with news, sports, entertainment, arts and culture personalities. Other daily offerings are “5 Things with Kate Bolduan,” “Big Picture with Sara Sidner,” “The Global Brief with Bianca Nobilo,” “Go There,” which takes viewers to the frontline of breaking news, “The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer,” “Reliable Sources Daily” and “The Source with Kasie Hunt,” featuring the former MSNBC news personality.