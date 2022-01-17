CNN Stage Manager Jay Conroy Dead, Network Pays Tribute With Video – The Hamden Journal

CNN anchors Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow paid emotional tribute to stage manager Jay Conroy, who died over the weekend, with Sciutto calling him “a deeply special person” who, among other things, shepherded the news staff to safety during a 2018 bomb threat.

Watch the tribute below.

Details of Conroy’s death, including cause and exact time, were not immediately disclosed.

In addition to his CNN work, Conroy hosted the New York-based Rock Hard website and radio show featuring music, commentary and rock band interviews. Prior to CNN, Conroy worked backstage with various bands, and in 2012 CNN surprised him on camera with an in-person meeting with Conroy’s favorite band, Aerosmith.

Conroy is survived by four children.