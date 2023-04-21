CNN Moves ‘Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?’ To Friday Nights As It Returns For Third Season – The Hamden Journal

Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace? will return for a third season on HBO Max and CNN on April 28, with the news network moving its run of the show to Friday nights from Sundays.

The show has dropped each Friday on HBO Max, with CNN carrying the best excerpts from the full interviews. CNN has scheduled the show for 10 p.m. ET on Fridays, moving from 7 p.m. ET on Sundays.

Wallace’s guest lineup includes Carol Burnett, Bill Hader, Jay Leno, Andy Garcia and Miranda Lambert. He also plans to interview presidential hopefuls with the 2024 campaign getting into full swing.

In a statement, Wallace said, “Our viewers have come to expect real, authentic conversations with a rich variety of guests.”

Wallace joined CNN in 2020 after 18 years at Fox News, where he anchored Fox News Sunday. His show originally ran on CNN+, the network’s subscription streaming service, but moved to HBO Max after it was shut down. Wallace also serves as an anchor and analyst on CNN.

In the past season, Wallace’s show has featured interviews with Nancy Pelosi, Brian Cox, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Tyler Perry, among others.

HBO Max is being rebranded as Max starting on May 23.