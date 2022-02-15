CNN Marketing Boss Allison Gollust Exits; Follows Jeff Zucker – The Hamden Journal

Just under two weeks after Jeff Zucker resigned from CNN, the cable newser’s chief marketing exec Allison Gollust is out too.

WarnerMedia confirmed the exit to The Hamden Journal after an internal memo by CEO Jason Kilar started leaking out:

Earlier today, Allison Gollust resigned from CNN following the conclusion of the Company’s investigation into issues associated with Chris Cuomo and former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Performed by a third-party law firm and led by a former federal judge, the investigation was comprehensive and definitive. It was commissioned in September and concluded this weekend, which now allows the company to share additional information. Based on interviews of more than 40 individuals and a review of over 100,000 texts and emails, the investigation found violations of Company policies, including CNN’s News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo. We have the highest standards of journalistic integrity at CNN, and those rules apply to everyone equally.

The correspondence from the soon-to-be leaving himself Kilar that accompanied the statement was emotionally to the point. “I realize this news is troubling, disappointing, and frankly, painful to read,” the WarnerMedia boss told staffers via email Tuesday. “These are valid feelings many of you have.”

Both publicly and privately, a number of CNNers have been lamenting the demise of Zucker, who resigned resigned as the president of the outlet in the morning of February 2. In his goodbye to staff, the former Today Show producer put the cause of his exit after nearly a decade at CNN on a failure to disclose what he characterized as a “consensual relationship” with a colleague.

In what many considered an open secret in media circles for years, that colleague was Gollust.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Zucker wrote earlier this month. “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when I began but I didn’t. I was wrong.”

Despite wanting to hold on to his gig for a bit longer, Zucker was told in no uncertain terms by Kilar in a telephone call a few days before his resignation that “you can’t remain here,” as we reported on later on February 2.

Gollust did remain, however, it was widely expected that she would not be at CNN long — especially with the WarnerMedia and Discovery merger set for later this year.

Another factor looming over all this, and one that the likes of Jake Tapper and other CNN anchors brought up to Kilar after Zucker’s ouster, is the threat of legal action from the younger Cuomo. Finally fired in December last year for his closer than previously disclosed association with his sexual harassment scandalized older brother and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the ex-CNN host is seeking at least an $18 million payout.

Chris Cuomo has hired Hollywood heavyweight lawyer Bryan Freedman to represent him. Having successfully represented Megyn Kelly and Gabrielle Union-Wade in their respective battles with NBC, the Freedman & Taitelman LLP attorney sent a letter to CNN and WarnerMedia on December 6 asking for “preservation of relevant evidence.” In the one potential warning shot across the bow in an otherwise standard note, Freedman did make a point of requesting “documents including correspondence related to any appearances by Andrew Cuomo on CNN.”