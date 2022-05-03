CNN legal analyst believes gay marriage could be next if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

legal analyst appeared on Monday, where he reacted to the of a Supreme Court draft opinion signaling the court’s plan to overturn Roe vs. Wade, written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito. The move would do away with abortion rights at the federal level, leaving it up to the states. With a safe conservative majority of 6-3 in the Supreme Court, Toobin expects Republicans to look to overturn other laws that are unpopular among conservatives. He believes that same sex marriage, by the Supreme Court in 2015, could be next.

“Jeffrey, you talked about Roe in the beginning and you mentioned ,” Lemon said. “What other cases have been decided based on these precedents that could now be in jeopardy?” “Same sex marriage is, certainly,” Toobin replied. “This came up a lot during the confirmation hearings of judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. It is quite clear that the Republican majority — the Republican politicians, at least, feel like this is the time to roll back a whole series of opinions that were passed when the Supreme Court had a very different majority.”

News of the leaked opinion draft, first reported by , was met with outrage by proponents of abortion rights, but Toobin was not at all surprised as the Supreme Court currently seats three justices nominated by former for

“This should not be a surprise,” Toobin said. “When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, he could not have been more explicit. He said over and over again, ‘I will appoint justices to the Supreme Court who will vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.’”

Don Lemon Tonight airs weeknights at 10 p.m. on CNN.

