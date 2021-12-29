On CNN’s Erin Burnett Out Front Tuesday, fill-in host Poppy Harlow spoke with CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner about all-things COVID-19 related, and got his reaction to comments that Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) made to Fox News during their Monday primetime block, regarding the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“We all hoped and prayed the vaccines would be 100% effective, 100% safe. But they’re not,” Johnson said on Monday. “We now know that fully vaccinated individuals can catch Covid, they can transmit Covid. So what’s the point?”

After playing a clip of Johnson’s interview, Harlow asked Dr. Reiner, who advised the White House medical team under President George W. Bush, what he thought of those comments.

“I’d say that he’s so misguided that it makes me wonder whether this is all just an act. And if it is an act, what does that say about what he thinks his constituents want to hear?” Reiner said, later adding. “And if this is not an act, then he is just the most ignorant man in the United States Senate. And that says a lot.”

Sen. Johnson has been making headlines with what some have considered to be outrageous claims throughout the course of the pandemic, causing many health experts to label him as one of the main perpetrators of misinformation happening in our country. And that’s something that Dr. Reiner says has consequences.

“His propagation of this nonsense that somehow vaccines don’t work and are unsafe is the reason why so many of his constituents are becoming hospitalized and are dying,” Reiner said.

Erin Burnett Out Front airs weeknights at 7:00 p.m. on CNN.

