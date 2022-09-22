CNN Denounces Nicaragua’s Government After CNN En Español Taken Off Air – The Hamden Journal

CNN on Thursday denounced the Nicaraguan government after the network’s Spanish-language service CNN en Español was taken off the air there late Wednesday.

The feed was removed at 10 p.m. local time, CNN said. The feed went dark as the network showed footage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy giving a video address at this week’s UN General Assembly.

“Today the government of Nicaragua pulled our television signal, denying Nicaraguans news and information from our television network, which they have relied upon for 25 years,” CNN said in a statement.

There was no word from the government about why the feed was cut off, but Nicaragua’s longtime president Daniel Ortega has been known for cracking down on press freedoms and against his critics. One of those critics was the father of Riverdale creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who was charged with conspiracy and treason after criticizing Ortega and went missing for several months. He is now under house arrest.

CNN said today its CNN en Español website remains in working order in the Central American country and urged Nicaraguans to visit the network’s YouTube channel to continue receiving their feed.

“CNN stands by our network’s reporting and our commitment to truth and transparency,” Miami-based CNN correspondent Fernando Del Rincón said on air today (watch it below). “At CNN en Español we believe in the vital role that freedom of the press plays in a healthy democracy.”