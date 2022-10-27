CNN contributor calls Dem strategist ‘an absolute jerk’ after accusations of reading GOP talking points

Republican pundit and CNN contributor Scott Jennings got into it with former Obama campaign manager Jim Messina on CNN Tonight Wednesday, while discussing gains the GOP has made among Latino voters ahead of the midterm elections.

“According to some polling, (Blake) Masters is close to (Mark) Kelly,” Jennings said, speaking about the Arizona senate race. “I don’t know if he’s gonna win, but it’s a very close…” “Do you want to bet money on that race?” Messina interrupted. “Do I want to bet money?” Jennings replied. “You wanna bet money on the governor’s race?” “You’re just holding the Republican line in everything you’ve said tonight,” Messina said. “Let’s be in the middle.”

After a couple more times of Messina accusing him of simply sticking to GOP talking points, Jennings had enough.

“Scott, come on,” Messina said. “Enough with the talking points.” “I feel like your debate with Karl Rove that you had before you came here — like, your ears are clogged,” Jennings responded. “I’m telling you…” “No,” Messina retorted, “I’m just concerned that the RNC gave you the talking points and now you can’t shift.” “I tell you what, man, do you have a single friend?” Jennings said angrily, adding, “You’re an absolute jerk.”

On Sunday, Jennings also got into a testy exchange with former Democratic Senator Al Franken over the hundreds of Republican election deniers running for office nationwide. That exchange ended with Jennings acknowledging that the 2020 election was in fact not stolen, and that the GOP election deniers are wrong. This one ended with Jennings angrily denying that he simply repeats Republican talking points.

“I’m sorry, I don’t come on here and read talking points. You know me, and you know me, and you,” Jennings said, pointing at Alisyn Camerota, Laura Coates and Ana Navarro. “I don’t come on here and read talk — I don’t even know you, and you come on here and insult me…I don’t want to be accused of reading talking points.”

Story continues

CNN Tonight airs weeknights at 10 p.m. on CNN.

Check out George R.R. Martin’s promising update on the status of The Winds of Winter:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.