CNN and Sky News journalists stripped of their accreditation for reporting from Kherson

Several journalists working for foreign media have been stripped of their accreditation for reporting from liberated Kherson.

Source: Detector Media; General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: On Sunday, a post appeared on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine saying that “a number of media representatives who have broken the rules on working in the area of ​​hostilities have had their work permits revoked and their press cards invalidated.”

Quote from the General Staff: “Recently, some media representatives, ignoring existing prohibitions and warnings, have carried out information activities in the city of Kherson without the consent of the relevant commanders and public relations services of military units and before the completion of stabilisation measures.

Such actions are a gross violation of the requirements of order No. 73 of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated 3 March 2022, as well as the relevant instructions of the military command.”

More details: The General Staff did not name the specific media outlets whose journalists had lost their accreditation.

According to Detector Media’s sources, at least six journalists working with film crews, including CNN and Sky News, have had their work permits revoked.

In addition to them, film crews from [Ukrainian channels] Suspilne and Hromadske have also reported from Kherson since the city was liberated. There was also a broadcast from Kherson on the Rada channel.

Earlier, Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for Operational Command Pivden (South), announced the intention to withdraw the CNN and Sky News journalists’ accreditation in a conversation with Detector Media.

Quote from Humeniuk: “The ban exists for everyone – it was announced on the page of Operational Command Pivden (South), it was officially announced. The media are not supposed to be working in Kherson yet due to the danger. This is what the command decided…

Story continues

I now have information about the withdrawal of accreditation from the Sky News and CNN crews. There is also information about an Italian media outlet that was there as well, but I am waiting for more information.”

Background:

On 9 November, Sergei Surovikin, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian occupation forces in Ukraine, announced that Russian troops were leaving the city of Kherson.

On 11 November, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence reported that Kherson was being brought back under Ukraine’s control and that the Armed Forces of Ukraine started entering the city. Russian occupation forces’ retreat routes were under the fire control of the Ukrainian army.

On 12 November, legitimate Oblast and City Military Administrations, as well as the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the National Police of Ukraine, resumed their work in the liberated city of Kherson. A curfew has been introduced in the city of Kherson between 17:00 and 08:00.

Local government urged the residents of the recently liberated territory of Kherson Oblast to evacuate.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!