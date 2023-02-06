CNN And PBS Win Two DuPont-Columbia Awards Apiece For Coverage Of War In Ukraine, U.S. Exit From Afghanistan – The Hamden Journal

CNN and PBS took home two prizes apiece, headlining Monday’s duPont-Columbia Awards handed out by Columbia Journalism School.

Founded in 1942, the awards aim to uphold journalism standards, inform the public about accomplishments by video and audio journalists, and support journalism education and innovation.

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell and co-anchor of PBS NewsHour Amna Nawaz hosted the award ceremony, which returned to an in-person event for the first time in three years. A video stream of the 90-minute event is available here.

“Tonight’s honorees are recognized for the quality of their work,” O’Donnell said at the start of the show. “This truly phenomenal journalism. But we also want to recognize the courage it took to embark on reporting these difficult stories and the doggedness to complete them.”

Nawaz gave a shout-out to her father, who graduated from Columbia’s journalism school. “He taught

me to always ask tough questions, to listen carefully, to choose my words wisely,” she said. “That’s what makes good journalism, and that is why we need at this moment in history more good journalism.”

This year’s jurors include jury chair Madhulika Sikka, Lynne Adrine, Nina Alvarez, June Cross, Mark Jurkowitz, Mark Lukasiewicz, David Rummel, Robert Smith and Mark Whitaker.

Here is the full list of winners, with descriptions by the jury:

CBS News

60 Minutes: National Security in the Information Age

In four related stories, this impressive series documented in chilling terms the clear and present danger of ongoing cyber attacks, primarily by Russia, to this country’s infrastructure and national security.

PBS | GBH | NOVA

“Arctic Sinkholes”

This episode of NOVA explored a recently discovered geological phenomenon with dramatic implications for climate change: new sinkholes are appearing across the Arctic releasing previously unknown levels of methane into the atmosphere.

This American Life

“Talking While Black”

Two years after the racial protests of 2020, this audio report traced the story of Black Americans unexpectedly caught up in the backlash against #BlackLivesMatter, including a Michigan teen shockingly sold by her white classmates in a virtual slave auction.

PBS NewsHour & Jane Ferguson (Bundled with Ukraine Coverage)

The Fall of Afghanistan

Jane Ferguson’s in-depth and courageous coverage tracked the fate of Afghanistan in the months leading up to the American troop withdrawal and the immediate impact as the Taliban regained control.

AND

War in Ukraine

With empathy and context, a team of courageous reporters and producers fanned out across Ukraine, Moldova, Poland, and Russia itself to report on the huge impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Audible

Finding Tamika

Tamika Huston went missing in 2004, and pieces of her skeleton were found years later. Her life and senseless death are explored in this innovative podcast series that asks why so many Black women like her go missing each year.

KARE 11 Minneapolis/St. Paul & A.J. Lagoe/Brandon Stahl

The GAP: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect

In this hour-long special report, A. J. Legoe followed the trail of violent criminals with severe mental illness, who end up back on the streets after they are judged incompetent to stand trial.

HBO Documentary Films

The Janes

This film about a group of women who banded together, publicized their illegal services, and ran a safe, affordable underground abortion operation in Chicago in the late 1960s is all too relevant in today’s post-Roe United States.

WXIA TV Atlanta & Rebecca Lindstrom

#Keeping

A special needs child was mysteriously abandoned in an emergency room in the middle of the night. That single incident resulted in a profoundly insightful series, fueled by a reporter’s determination to surface a disturbing flaw in Georgia’s social safety net.

ABC News Studios | Hulu

Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of The Boy Scouts

This documentary’s scathing indictment of the Boy Scouts exposed the deliberate protection of pedophile scoutmasters within its ranks and the damage done to thousands of boys.

WBRZ-TV Baton Rouge & Chris Nakamoto

Murder – Lies – Hidden Evidence: Holding Louisiana State Police accountable

Following a tip, WBRZ’s investigative team obtained internal emails and leaked video of the death of an unarmed Black man in police custody and exposed a pattern of deception at the highest levels of the Louisiana State Police.

CNN Films | HBO Max

Navalny

With an extraordinary window into the complicated life and attempted assassination of

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, this compelling documentary was there as his

team worked to identify and expose the members of the secret Russian intelligence team

that shadowed and poisoned him.

WTVF-TV Nashville & Phil Williams

NewsChannel 5 Investigates: Revealed

This in-depth investigative series on the inner workings of the Tennessee Legislature followed the money and the relationships between politicians and lobbyists that actually drive the legislative agenda.

KXAS-TV NBC 5 Dallas/Ft. Worth & Scott Friedman

Paper Tag Nation

This remarkable series of investigative reports took an obscure topic – paper license plates – and uncovered an entire underworld of criminal activity, proving that public interest journalism can be as dramatic as an action movie.

The Washington Post: Post Reports

A Post-Roe America: Continuing Coverage of Abortion

Caroline Kitchener’s deep reporting in the run up to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade provided context and valuable insight into the layers of ambiguity many Americans feel.

Gimlet Media | Spotify

Stolen: Surviving St. Michael’s

This intimate yet expansive podcast series began as one reporter’s journey to untangle

her own family mystery and ended as a revealing condemnation of abuse in Canada’s

residential school system and its painful legacy of multi-generational damage.

CNN Worldwide

Ukraine

From the moment the first shots were fired in Ukraine, CNN’s coverage was sweeping and in-depth, from live breaking coverage on the frontlines, to following millions of refugees as they fled across Europe, and witnessing the everyday lives of Ukrainians months after the initial invasion.