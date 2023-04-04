CNN And Fox News Carry Donald Trump’s Post-Arraignment Speech, MSNBC Skips It – The Hamden Journal

Donald Trump’s post indictment speech at Mar-a-Lago had all the makings of a campaign rally, as he entered to Proud to Be An American and chants of “USA, USA, USA.”

“I never thought anything like this could happen in America. I never thought it could happen,” Trump said as he aired a list of grievances about the myriad investigations he’s facing.

CNN and Fox News carried the speech live, but MSNBC did not, at least for now.

Rachel Maddow, hosting special coverage of the indictment, told viewers that “as far as we can tell it is basically a campaign speech in which he is repeating his same lies and allegations against his perceived enemies.”

She said that Trump was airing his “normal list of grievances.”

“We don’t consider it newsworthy and there is a cost to us as a news organization of knowingly broadcasting untrue things,” she said, an indirect dig at the Fox News revelations in the Dominion case. She said that the network would continue to monitor the speech for anything newsworthy.