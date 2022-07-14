CNN anchor laughs so hard he can hardly speak after showing viral video

The entire set lost it on CNN Newsroom with Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell Wednesday after they aired a clip that went over the weekend of sea lions chasing beachgoers after one person got too close. In California’s La Jolla Cove, near San Diego, dozens of beachgoers scattered as the two massive sea lions charged.

“I do love the beach. And I like a nice nap on the beach. Sometimes, though, there are just too many people,” Blackwell said before showing the video. “And maybe that’s what set off these two sea lions on a beach near San Diego.”

They began to laugh as the 20 second clip played, with Camerota providing color commentary.

“Look at how fast these sea lions move. I didn’t think that they could waddle quite that fast,” Camerota said. “But they are chasing all the beachgoers away. These are sea lions. They’re charging. The woman who took the video says someone was trying to take a photo of them when they suddenly woke up.”

The woman who , Charlianne Yeyna, said she started recording because it was funny “to see all these tourists getting blown away by these giant sea lions.” Blackwell was clearly tickled by the video too.

Blackwell was laughing so hard when the video came to an end, Camerota asked, “You enjoying this?” Blackwell began laughing so hard as he spoke, he could barely get the words out. “I don’t know why, I just imagine their little sea lion voices cursing these people out and then chasing them around the beach,” Blackwell said. “And just cursing these people out.”

It’s tough to tell if they were laughing at the video or Blackwell’s response to it, but Camerota and the crew off camera lost it too.

“You’d think the ocean would be big enough for all of us, but no,” Camerota said. “Oh, man,” Blackwell said as he began to regain his composure. “That’s what I needed.”

CNN Newsroom With Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on CNN.

