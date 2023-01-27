CNBC Drops ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’ From Primetime Lineup – The Hamden Journal

CNBC is dropping Jay Leno’s Garage, the classic car series that capitalized on the comedian’s prized collection, after seven seasons.

The network chose not to renew the series after seven seasons, a source confirmed. KC Sullivan, named president last year, has chosen to focus on business oriented reality shows in the primetime lineup, including Shark Tank and Undercover Boss.

But Jay Leno’s Garage, which started as a special in 2014 and became a series the next year, drew attention given Leno’s status as a former host of The Tonight Show and his ability to draw marquee guest stars, including President Joe Biden, who taped an appearance last year. In an earlier appearance, when he was serving as vice president, Biden appeared with former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

Sullivan also dropped Shepard Smith’s high profile newscast The News with Shepard Smith, which aired at 7 PM. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report on the cancellation of Jay Leno’s Garage.

Leno suffered severe burns in November when he was working on one of his classic cars. He spent nine days in a hospital, and after recovery, he told NBC’s Today, “I was underneath it, trying to unclog it, and so I said, blow some air through the line,” Leno said. Then, he said, there was a “poof,” and “then suddenly I got a face full of gas and then the pilot light jumped and my face caught on fire.”

Leno hosted The Tonight Show from 1992 to 2009, and after an ill-fated primetime show, returned in 2010. He then hosted the show for another four years until 2014.