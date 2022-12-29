CMU buries a 3 in final seconds to upset Michigan basketball, 63-61

Central Michigan’s Reggie Bass hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining to finish off Michigan basketball on Thursday night at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor as the Chips upset the Wolverines, 63-61.

U-M had the final possession and a chance to tie or take the lead, but Kobe Bufkin missed a 3-point try with four seconds left and Hunter Dickinson’s putback attempt off the rebound didn’t go in. The loss was Michigan’s first to the Chips since a 78-67 defeat on Dec. 15, 2007 and just the third in the series dating back to 1976. (CMU also beat U-M on Dec. 3, 2002, with Michigan winning 22 times in the series.)

Central Michigan forward Markus Harding and Michigan forward Terrance Williams II look for the rebound in the first half of U-M’s 63-61 loss to CMU on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Crisler Center.

BUF ENOUGH:Kobe Bufkin realizing potential — just as Juwan Howard expected

Bass’ 3 gave him 16 points on the night, and Jesse Zarzuela led the Chips with 19 points on 8-for-17 shooting. Bufkin led the Wolverines with 16 points on 6-for-14 shooting while Dickinson added 13 points. Freshman Jett Howard played nearly the entire game, racking up 39 minutes, but scored just 12 points; his shot from deep was off all night, as he hit just three of 11 attempts from beyond the arc.

Zarzuela’s 3-pointer with 16:14 left to play put Central Michigan in front, 36-35, and the Chippewas played with the lead for most of the remainder of the game. Dug McDaniel tied the game at 60-60 on two free throws with 3:14 left and Dickinson put the Wolverines in front with a free throw with 2:27 left, but Howard missed a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left, opening the door for the Chips.

Michigan guard Dug McDaniel is defended by Central Michigan guard Reggie Bass in the first half of U-M’s 63-61 loss to CMU on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Crisler Center.

Brian Taylor added 12 points, four rebounds and three assists for CMU as the Chippewas held a 44-32 advantage on the boards and pulled down 17 caroms off the offensive glass.

The Wolverines won’t have much time to dwell on the upset; they begin Big Ten play again on Sunday with a visit from Maryland at 4:30 p.m. Central Michigan, meanwhile, opens MAC play at home Wednesday against Miami (Ohio).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball flops vs. CMU in 63-61 stunner in Ann Arbor