Clues found in slain college student’s texts lead to suspect in her murder

Ally Kostial was about to enter her senior year at the University of Mississippi in Oxford when she was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds not far from campus. A search of her apartment led investigators to her Apple Watch, and discovered that her last text messages were with fellow student Brandon Theesfeld.

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Investigator Jarrett Bundren says they wanted Theesfeld to come in to talk — and soon.

“He … said that he would be there at 8:30 Monday morning,” Bundren told “CBS Saturday Morning” co-host Michelle Miller.

“And 8:30 Monday morning came?” Miller asked.

“No Brandon,” Bundren replied. He says that’s when the decision was made to start tracking Theesfeld’s phone. “What did you find out?” Miller asked.”That he was on Interstate 55 headed north toward Memphis,” said Bundren.

District Attorney Ben Creekmore says with Theesfeld appearing to be on the run, investigators got an affidavit of arrest for murder and immediately sent out a bulletin. “When we saw that his truck was leaving Oxford, there was a BOLO for his tag,” Creekmore explained.

“BOLO?” Miller asked.

“Be on the lookout.” It didn’t take long for the Memphis Fugitive Task Force to spot Theesfeld.

A police dash cam recorded Brandon Theesfeld being taken into custody at a gas station in Memphis. / Credit: Lafayette County DA’s Office

“About an hour-and-a half, two hours later … they caught him at the gas station,” said Bundren. “He had a .40 caliber gun consistent with the caliber of the shell casings that were found on the scene,” Creekmore explained. “And he had blood on him.”Bundren says he headed north to pick up Theesfeld and brought him back to Mississippi. Theesfeld was initially charged with capital one murder, facing the death penalty. You can watch Miller’s report, “What Ally Kostial Didn’t Know,” tonight at 8/7c on the CBS News Streaming Network. Download the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV.

