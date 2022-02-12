Club World Cup latest score as final heads to extra-time after Lukaku goal

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea are taking on Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final today as the Blues look to clinch the trophy for the first time in their history. Defeat to fellow Brazilian side Corinthians in the 2012 final was Chelsea’s only previous experience of the showpiece fixture, but they come into this game in Abu Dhabi as favourites to win.

Thomas Tuchel has been absent after contracting Covid-19 and missed the semi-final victory over Saudi side Al-Hilal, but is back on the touchline here for the final. His side must be wary of 30-year-old striker Dudu, who has 74 goals for the club and knows how to score in the Middle East having spent last season on loan at Qatar Stars League side Al-Duhail.

Will Chelsea win their first Club World Cup? Follow all the action from the final in Abu Dhabi below.

Chelsea vs Palmeiras

Club World Cup final broadcast live on Channel 4

32 mins: Chelsea lose Mount after early problem

54 mins: GOAL! Lukaku’s header gives Chelsea the lead

64 mins: GOAL! Palmeiras equalise from the spot after Silva handball

Final heads to extra-time with score level at 1-1 after 90 minutes

ET Chelsea 1 – 1 Palmeiras

18:30 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Thomas Tuchel has made another couple of changes. Malang Sarr and Hakim Ziyech are on with Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen the men replaced.

Chelsea 1 – 1 Palmeiras

18:27 , Michael Jones

Full-time: Chelsea 1 – 1 Palmeiras

18:24 , Michael Jones

90+5 mins: This is it for Chelsea. A final minute corner. Christian Pulisic swings it into the box but sends it too close to Weverton who punches the ball away.

The full-time whistle goes and the Club World Cup final is heading to extra-time.

Chelsea 1 – 1 Palmeiras

18:22 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Pulisic sends a corner kick into the box and floats it over everyone’s head. Werner chases the ball down and recovers it for Chelsea. He knocks the ball back into the middle where Luan wins the header and sends it out to Kovacic. He volleys an effort back towards the goal but spoons it high over the bar.

Extra-time is now looming.

Chelsea 1 – 1 Palmeiras

18:20 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Piquerez raises his foot in a challenge on Saul and Chelsea have a great chance to whip this free kick into the box. Pulisic stands over the set piece and swings the ball into the middle. It’s a good delivery but Gomez rises higher than anyone else and heads it clear.

Five added minutes to play.

Chelsea 1 – 1 Palmeiras

18:17 , Michael Jones

86 mins: Chelsea have to do some defending now as Palmeiras spread the ball over to the right side before switching the play to the opposite wing. Christensen blocks an attempted cross but the ball comes out to Jailson. He’s pressed quickly by the Chelsea defenders and is forced to pass the ball backwards.

Chelsea 1 – 1 Palmeiras

18:12 , Michael Jones

83 mins: Palmeiras aren’t interested in going for the win. They’re dug in deep and want to attack on the counter. Chelsea have no urgency, they’re making simple mistakes, misplacing passes and giving the ball away cheaply after ineffectual build up play.

Chelsea 1 – 1 Palmeiras

18:09 , Michael Jones

80 mins: Rudiger sends an aerial pass into the box and almost picks out Timo Werner’s run. Luan gets there first though and heads the ball down. It almost falls perfectly for Havertz but he can’t bring the ball under control and Palmeiras clear their lines.

Chelsea 1 – 1 Palmeiras

18:06 , Michael Jones

77 mins: Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi are both taken off by Thomas Tuchel with Saul Niguez and Timo Werner coming on. Chelsea will now have more pace up top and Saul will bolster the midfield.

Less than 15 minutes to go.

Chelsea 1 – 1 Palmeiras

18:03 , Michael Jones

74 mins: Chance! N’Golo Kante receives the ball in midfield and drives to the box. He gives it to Romelu Lukaku who lays it off to Pulisic. He runs onto a shot and guides it towards the far bottom corner only to put the effort agonisingly wide of goal!

Chelsea 1 – 1 Palmeiras

18:01 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Danilo nicks the ball off Kovacic and drives at the box. He shimmies away from Rudiger and slides the ball to Veiga who shoots first time. He doesn’t connect well with the effort and Edouard Mendy is left with an easy save.

Chelsea 1 – 1 Palmeiras

17:59 , Michael Jones

70 mins: Close! Kai Havertz almost puts Chelsea back in front as he gets to the end of a throw into the box and scuffs a shot across goal. 20 minutes to play in the Club World Cup final. Will we see a winning goal?

Chelsea 1 – 1 Palmeiras

17:56 , Michael Jones

67 mins: The South American side are on the front foot now. The win a corner kick and Scarpa swings it into the middle of the box. Chelsea scramble to win the initial ball and it bobbles out to Hudson-Odoi who manages to boot it clear.

Thomas Tuchel doesn’t look all that pleased in the dugout.

GOAL! Chelsea 1 – 1 Palmeiras (Veiga, 64’)⚽️

17:54 , Michael Jones

64 mins: Emphatic from Raphael Veiga. He blast the spot kick past Edouard Mendy and brings the game level!

Penalty to Palmeiras!

17:53 , Michael Jones

Chelsea 1 – 0 Palmeiras

63 mins: A long throw comes into the Chelsea box. Thiago Silva leaps into the air and knocks the ball down with his left hand. It seems accidental but his armwas away from his body. The ball dropped for Dudu who had his shot on the spin stopped by Mendy.

VAR takes a look, calls the referee over to the monitor and he points to the spot after looking at the replay.

Chelsea 1 – 0 Palmeiras

17:49 , Michael Jones

60 mins: As things stand Chelsea would become only the third English team to win this competition after Manchester United and Liverpool. The Blues already look sharper and more electric in their passing.

Palmeiras haven’t changed a great deal, they’re still set up defensively but Ze Rafael has been replaced with Jailson.

Chelsea 1 – 0 Palmeiras

17:47 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Chance! Christian Pulisic brings the ball inside from the right wing and space opens up in front of him to shoot. He hits a left-footed shot from just outside the box and fires it narrowly wide of the back post. Chelsea look more confident now that goal has been scored.

GOAL! Chelsea 1 – 0 Palmeiras (Lukaku, 54’)⚽️

17:43 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Glorious! Mateo Kovacic drives the ball down the inside left channel and once again plays it out wide to Callum Hudson-Odoi. He’s struggled with his crosses into the box tonight but this one is perfect. Floated in with enough pace to beat the first defenders but leave Romelu Lukaku with time to hang in the air. He meets the ball with a powerful header and leaves Weverton no chance to stop it! Great goal from the Blues. It could turn out to be a vital one too.

Chelsea 0 – 0 Palmeiras

17:41 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Nicely worked from Chelsea as Christensen knocks the ball to Kante who flicks it up the pitch for Azpilicueta. He chests the ball back to Kante who runs through the middle of Palmeiras’ half before sliding a pass into the box for Havertz. The forward tries to reach it but there’s too much pace on the pass and it gets gobbled up by Weverton in goal.

Chelsea 0 – 0 Palmeiras

17:38 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Mateo Kovacic spins into space and drives up the pitch. He sends it wide to Callum Hudson-Odoi who lifts a cross into the box. Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz are both options near the six-yard box but the cross come to neither of them and Palmeiras clear their lines.

Chelsea squander another chance, this time from a set piece. A free kick is floated over to the back post but Weverton is off his line quickly and plucks the ball out of the air.

Second half: Chelsea 0 – 0 Palmeiras

17:35 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Palmeiras get the game back underway and win a throw in on the left wing. Veiga makes a run through the middle but the ball is intercepted by Thiago Silva before the attack can develop any further.

Chelsea 0 – 0 Palmeiras

17:33 , Michael Jones

Based on the first half this game looks as though it could go the distance. Chelsea need to score to open the match up further. Palmeiras are happy to sit back and invite pressure before striking on the counterattack.

The players make their way out for the second half.

Chelsea 0 – 0 Palmeiras

17:26 , Michael Jones

Both teams have had plenty of shots with Palmeiras probably creating the better chances at goal. Chelsea look a little sluggish, they need to pick up the tempo and pass the ball quicker.

Half-time: Chelsea 0 – 0 Palmeiras

17:20 , Michael Jones

45+4’ – Nothing to separate the two teams as they go into the break. Thomas Tuchel has some thinking to do and some problems to solve if Chelsea want to go on and win this game.

Chance for Thiago Silva!

17:19 , Michael Jones

45+3’ – Thiago Silva sees space open up in front of him as he brings the ball into the final third. He decides to have a go and hits a decent strike towards the left-hand corner. Weverton dives across and palms the ball behind with his right hand.

The resultant corner then comes into the middle for the Blues. Rudiger and Thiago get mixed up with each as they both go for the ball. It hits Thiago Silva and loops over the bar.

Into added time with Chelsea controlling possession

17:16 , Michael Jones

45’ – Chelsea continue to probe for a way into the Palmeiras box but aren’t successful. They seem content to play the ball around the 18-yard box and wait for a mistake until Antonio Rudiger flicks a cross to the back post and sends it straight down the throat of Weverton.

Three minutes of added time to play.

Silva almost sets up Havertz

17:14 , Michael Jones

41’ – Rony is fuming after he stops his run down the right wing because of a tug on his shirt by Callum Hudson-Odoi. The referee doesn’t stop play and Chelsea take control of the ball.

Palmeiras are playing with a six man back line making it difficult for Chelsea to break them down and causing the slow tempo of the game. Thiago Silva floats a pass over the top and picks out Havertz in the area. He chests it down but is immediately set up by two defenders and doesn’t have time to get off a shot.

Weverton fouled by Pulisic

17:10 , Michael Jones

38’ – Chelsea win a free kick on the inside left and it’s down to Christian Pulisic to decide how to play it. He goes for goal and curls his effort over the wall but doesn’t get enough dip on the shot and it flies over the crossbar.

The Blues regain possession and sweep forward on the right wing. A cross comes into the sxi-yard box where Pulisic, Lukaku and Havertz are all waiting to win the aerial ball. Palmerias goalkeeper, Weverton, comes off his line and punches the ball clear taking it off the nose of Pulisic who bundles into the goalkeeper and leaves him a bit worse for wear.

Pulisic makes a bright start

17:07 , Michael Jones

35’ – Scarpa swings a corner kick into the Chelsea box but Cesar Azpilicueta is first to the ball and heads it away.

Pulisic’s first involvements see him turn the ball towards goal and drive at the Palmeiras back line. Twice he’s dispossessed as he attempts to break through the middle of the box. His third attempt comes from the right side. This time he shrugs off a tackle and pulls the ball back to Romelu Lukaku.

The ball is a little behind the striker and he cna’t generate any power in turning it at goal and Weverton scoops it up easily enough.

Mason Mount replaced with Christian Pulisic

17:02 , Michael Jones

32’ – Thomas Tuchel seems to have been forced into an early change as Mason Mount is taken off with Christian Pulisic coming on to replace him. There’s no clear signs of any injury for Mount but he doesn’t look all that comfortable as he walks off the pitch.

Dudu has second Palmeiras chance

16:59 , Dan Austin

29’ – Dudu is again for Palmeiras and this time he should do better.

Raphael Veiga does extremely well to hold up a long pass while being sandwiched by Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen, turning on the ball and playing in the on-rushing Dudu 25-yards from goal.

The winger carries the ball into the penalty area and tries to slide it inside the far post but gets his angles wrong and shoots wide.

Michael Jones will now take you through the rest of the game.

Havertz has first real Chelsea shot

16:57 , Michael Jones

27’ – Kai Havertz is gliding through the midfield after being picked out by a smart pass and the Palmeiras defence stands off him, allowing the German to peel left and look to get a shot off.

He does so, but drags it with his left foot and it trundles harmlessly past Weverton’s far post.

Dudu goes close after great skill

16:56 , Dan Austin

24’ – The first real piece of quality in the match almost leads to a spectacular goal.

Dudu is played in down the left-hand side of the penalty area after a clipped pass over the top, and he twists to and fro as he makes his way to the edge of the penalty area in a more central position.

Team-mate finally join him in attack and call for the ball, but just as you’re think he’s wasted the chance, he swivels inside one mroe time and unleashes a powerful curling shot that has Edouard Mendy scrambling towards the top corner of the far post, but which ultimately whistles narrowly ever the bar.

He looks a player, Dudu.

Havertz makes late challenge on Palmeiras midfielder

16:50 , Michael Jones

18’ – Kai Havertz loses possession in midfield too easily with a heavy touch and inadvertently plants his studs onto the top of Ze Rafael’s foot in trying to win it back.

The 28-year-old is treated after the ball is kicked out of play, but is fine to continue.

He’s an important ball-winner in that midfield for Palmeiras.

Mount’s set-piece delivery not up to scratch

16:44 , Dan Austin

13’ – Mason Mount is hacked down in the midfield and Chelsea have a chance to put pressure on Palmeiras.

The 23-year-old has the most assists of any player in the Chelsea squad so far this season but his delivery is flat and too easily cleared by the opposition.

In a match which Palmeiras are clearly determined to make as tight as possible, the level of quality will have to be raised in moments like that.

Cagey start to final

16:41 , Dan Austin

10’ – The early stages of this final have largely been played in the middle third of the pitch, with Palmeiras very happy to allow Chelsea to have possession of the ball.

The white shirts are sitting in low on top of their penalty area, refusing to press Chelsea or give up any significant space around the edge of the penalty area.

They are trying to break at speed when they do regain possession, but the two occasions on which they have been able to do so up to this point have ended with wayward long-range shots from Dudu and Rony.

Azpilicueta has early Chelsea chance after chaos in the box

16:34 , Dan Austin

4’ – Early chance for Chelsea as a Callum Hudson-Odoi cross causes chaos in the Palmeiras box, as goalkeeper Weverton fails to make the catch and falls on top of defender Luan.

The ball spills onto the turf and Cesar Azpilicueta collects, but doesn’t seem to realise quite how picked the men in white are, and loses the ball when trying to square it across the box.

He could potentially have turned and take a shot of his own, there.

Chelsea vs Palmeiras underway in Club World Cup final

16:30 , Dan Austin

0’ – We’re now underway at the Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium for the Club World Cup final.

Chelsea are in their standard blue shirts, blue shorts and white socks, while Palmeiras are wearing their white away kit consisting of white shirts, white shorts and green socks.

Can the Blues now become world champions for the first time?

Palmeiras fans in fine voice in UAE

16:27 , Dan Austin

The South American clubs always take this tournament seriously, with plenty of fans travelling all over the world in order to support their underdogs against the European favourites.

Palmeiras fans enjoyed a yacht trip through Dubai a couple of days ago, and they are in fine voice again in the stadium this afternoon.

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney is inside the Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium.

Palmeiras could add biggest honour to glorious history

16:20 , Dan Austin

Palmeiras are the most successful club in the history of Brazilian football, winning 13 Serie A titles and taking three victories in the Copa Libertadores.

The likes of Rivaldo, Roberto Carlos and Cafu have all played for the club, and the current squad would reach a new level of legendary status if they manage to take the trophy back home to Sao Paolo.

Their success in the past three few years has been founded in the cup competitions rather than the league, showing they know how to manage knockout tournaments and grind out results in key moments. They will fancy their chances at the Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium.

Chelsea can join illustrious list of Club World Cup winners

16:11 , Dan Austin

Whichever side wins tonight will become the tenth winner of the Club World Cup since the tournament began in 2000.

Liverpool and Manchester United have been champions before, in 2019 and 2008 respectively, while the likes of Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid have all been successful on multiple occasions. The latter have won the most Club World trophies with four.

Three South American sides have been crowned world champions: Corinthians in 2000 and 2012, Sao Paolo in 2005, and SC Internacional in 2006.

Tuchel pleased to be back in Chelsea dugout after Covid

16:04 , Dan Austin

The good news pre kick-off for is that Thomas Tuchel is back in the dugout in the UAE. He missed the previous round against Al-Hilal due to Covid-19, but has flown to join his squad in time for the showpiece game.

“You never know if you will play this competition one more time,” Tuchel says. “I trust my players, colleagues and insistsnts. I was in contact with them but it’s never quite the same. I’m happy I can now be here in Abu Dhabi.

“We are here to win it all. We want to win it and we will not hide it. The demand of ourselves is that we are able to compete for the win and we have to

Chelsea looking to right a wrong from ten years ago

15:57 , Dan Austin

Chelsea have never won the Club World Cup before, despite qualifying for the final in 2012 after winning the Champions league against Bayern Munich.

Rafael Benitez was Chelsea boss by the time the tournament rolled around in Japan in mid-December, having replaced the sacked Roberto di Matteo in controversial circumstances.

In the final the Blues played Corinthians, fresh off winning the Copa Libertadores themselves, and Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero’s second-half goal was enough for them to take the trophy back to Brazil.

That was the last time a non-European side won the tournament.

Palmeiras do pose a threat despite Chelsea strength

15:51 , Dan Austin

Chelsea are huge favourites to take the trophy home this afternoon, of course, but Palmeiras can still pose a significant threat of their own.

The Verdao have won two consecutive Copa Libertadores titles in South America, and were comfortable winners of Al Ahly in the semi-final thanks to goals from Raphael Vega and Dudu.

Abel Ferreira’s men are also unbeaten in their last ten matches, dating back to mid-November.

Full teams

15:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

Chelsea: Mendy, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi; Mount, Havertz, Lukaku.

Subs: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Chalobah, Sarr, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Kenedy, Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic.

Palmeiras: Weverton; Rocha, Gomez, Luan, Piquerez; Danilo, Ze Rafael; Dudu, Veiga, Scarpa; Rony.

Subs: Benjamin, Jorge, Wesley, Mayke, Deyverson, Lopes, Atuesta, Cerquiera, Navarro, Jailson, Mateus, Marcelo.

Club World Cup final

15:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

From our man on the ground in Abu Dhabi:

Chelsea vs Palmeiras: Chelsea line-up

15:31 , Michael Jones

Chelsea team for Club World Cup final: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Kante, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi; Mount, Havertz, Lukaku

Chelsea vs Palmeiras

