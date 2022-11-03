Cloudflare stock drops more than 10% after results, outlook top Street view

Cloudflare Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday even after the cybersecurity company’s results and forecast topped the Wall Street consensus.

shares dropped as much as 14% after hours, following a 0.9% rise in the regular session to close at $50.37, or 62% lower than they started the year.

The company reported a third-quarter loss of $42.5 million, or 13 cents a share, compared with a loss of $107.3 million, or 34 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings, which exclude stock-based compensation expenses and other items, were 6 cents a share, compared with break-even a share in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose to $253.9 million from $172.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast break-even a share on revenue of $250.6 million.

Cloudflare forecast adjusted earnings of 4 cents to 5 cents a share on revenue of $273.5 million to $274.5 million for the fourth quarter, and 11 cents to 12 cents a share on revenue of $974 million to $975 million for the year.

Analysts had estimated earnings of 2 cents a share on revenue of $273.6 million for the fourth quarter, and 3 cents a share on revenue of $971 million for the year.